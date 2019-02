PETER KATZ AND JOHN BAILEY

WRAP UP THE WEEK

ON

THE SHAKEUP OF THE COMMON COUNCIL





THE STRETCHING OUT OF THE GOOD COUNSEL DEVELOPMENT



THE SANITARY SEWER AP COMING IN APRIL



RPW GROUP PROPOSES 303 APARTMENTS ON 1133 WESTCHESTER AVE



TELEVISING CITIZENS TO BE HEARD



HERE COMES THE ALL WOMAN COMMON COUNCIL TICKET.



THE AIRFREEZE



TRUMP AND PELOSI –WASHINGTON’S TRACY AND HEPBURN



HOUSING AUTHORITY CLAIMS ONLY ONE COMPLAINT AND NO ONE HAD TEMPERATURES FALL BELOW COUNTY AND WHITE PLAINS MINIMUM TEMPERATURES







White Plains Week can also be seen anytime on www,wpcommunitymedia.org

(Just scroll down the Program Wall to White Plains Week(