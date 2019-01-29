MILAGROS LECOUNA TAKES HERSELF OUT OF RUNNING FOR A 4TH TERM ON COMMON COUNCIL. DENNIS KROLIAN JOINS HER IN ANNOUNCING HE WILL NOT SEEK ANOTHER TERM ON COUNCIL EITHER.

A Photograph of Ms. Lecouna on the WPTV program, People to Be Heard when she ran for Mayor IN 2016

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2019. Statement from Councilwoman Milagros Lecouna. January 29, 2019 (Edited):



From White Plains Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona

January 28, 2019



Dear White Plains Democratic voters and dear Democratic District Leaders,



As you know, elections for local officials are almost here and the Parties’ City Committees are now going through the endorsement process, this time for three seats on the White Plains Common Council, among others.

One of those seats I have been proudly holding, with passion and with great dedication for more than 11 years.



The purpose of this letter is to officially announce that I am not seeking the endorsement of the White Plains Democratic City Committee for Common Council or pursuing re-election.

I strongly believe in term limits, partially because I believe that our democracy works best when more people are given the opportunity to hold power, rather than when power is held by a small number of people for a long time.

I am positive that there are other candidates who will fight for our City’s best interests and they are just waiting to be given the opportunity to do so.”

Dennis Krolian, who is also up for relection this year told WPCNR at the Common Council meeting Monday night he had also announced to the Democratic City Committee Nominating Committe, he would not seek reelection.

Krolian told WPCNR had served long enough on the Council and felt it was time to for him to depart. “I’m done,” he said.