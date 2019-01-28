CONTROVERSIAL GOOD COUNSEL PROPERTY HEARING TO BE HELD OPEN THROUGH APRIL PENDING NYDEC APPEARANCE TO EXPLAIN THEIR FINDINGS, AND TESTIMONY OF CITY CONSULTANT.

WPCNR INSIDE THE WORK SESSION.By John F. Bailey. January 28, 2019:

Damon Amadio, City Building Commissioner, on the Mayor Roach’s request, updated the Common Council on the status of the city environmental consultant report on the 52 North Broadway (Good Counsel former property) made public last week.

He said the report had been forwarded to the NY Department of Environmental Conservation for their comments, which may take at least 30 days or more to receive. Mayor Roach told the council the public hearing on 52 North Broadway would be moved over to March, to receive the DEC reaction to the report. The developer had hoped to have the city close the hearing Monday and requested that two weeks ago.

The Mayor assured the council that the City report on the contaminated site on the property would be explained to them in a future meeting by the consultant, and that the DEC would also be requested to appear before the Council and explain its findings.