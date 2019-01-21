County Executive George Latimer commented this morning on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. whose birthday is today:





“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is more than a day commemorating a historical figure that is remembered and quickly forgotten – it is a day where we must reflect on the challenges Dr. King overcame and his mission which we must complete. Here in Westchester, we strive to honor the legacy of Dr. King through both our words and our deeds – both in our minds and in our communities. For as Dr. King said, ‘the time is always right to do what is right.’ Now, let us all take up his mantle and strive to achieve what Dr. King dreamed.”C