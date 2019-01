WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT AT 7:30 CH.45 GIOS,CH.76 ALTICE AND WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

19TH YEAR ON THE AIR ON THE TRUTH ACROSS THE UNIVERSE

7:30 TONIGHT, CH 76 IN WHITE PLAINS, CH. 45 FIOS ACROSS THE COUNTY AND ON WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG

TONIGHT–

JOHN BAILEY, PETER KATZ AND JIM BENEROFE

ON

THE KATZ TAKE ON THE NORTH 60 BIOTECH COUNTY COMMITMENT

SPECTACULAR TAPPAN ZEE BRIDGE INSTANT REPLAY

MAYOR ROACH ON THE TRAIN STATION DEVELOPMENT

DR. RICCA WP SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT ON THE 4 YEAR LONG RANGE DISTRICT BUDGET PRESSURES

ON THE WHITE PLAINS SEWER SYSTEM: CAN IT ACCOMMODATE 10,000 NEW RESIDENTS IN PLANNED APARTMENTS? MAYBE? DO WE KNOW?

A TALE OF TWO ECONOMIES — WESTCHESTER COUNTY AND WHITE PLAINS. TWO DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS

AND MORE.