WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT 7:30 VERIZON FIOS CH45 ALL COUNTY AND IN WP AT ALTICE CH. 76

A LITTLE REALITY NEWS….AND AWAY WE GO!

BAILEY, KATZ, AND BENEROFE

7:30 FRIDAY NIGHT

AND

THE INTERNET

The youtube link is

The link to whiteplainsweek.com is

ON

GEORGE LATIMER’S 2019 UNCONTESTED BUDGET

UNRESOLVED: PLAYLAND, THE AIRPORT, THE REVENUES.

WHAT DID THEY DO WITH THE SALES TAX DOLLARS WINDFALL? ANYONE?

THE WESTCHESTER POWER/SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER SUCCESS STORY–

STILL TIME BROTHER TO CALL TO NAIL DOWN ONE ELECTRIC RATE-LOWER THAN CON ED’S FOR THE NEXT 2 YEARS WITH THE SMART CONSORTIUM TOWNS

WESTCHESTER POWER CONSORTIUM LETS YOU CONTROL HOW MUCH YOU PAY FOR ELECTRICITY

CAN THE FACEBOOK GROUPS BE OVER-THE-TOP LOCAL AND END THE NEWS DROUGHT?

PETER KATZ REMINISCES ABOUT JOURNALISM IN WESTCHESTER THE WAY IT ONCE WAS.

JOHN BAILEY QUIBBLES ABOUT THE 2019 BUDGET AND LACK OF ANSWERS

AND COFFE TABLE SIDE ON THE BIG RED RUG IN THE NATION’S CAPITOL

WWW WHITE HOUSE WRESTLE WRANGLE:

2 MEN, 1 WOMAN TRASH TALKING IN THE RING TO THE SHUTDOWN. LAST WORD WINS:

THE TRUMPSTER, POWERPELOSI, THE SCHUMERIZER

ON THE SHUTDOWN–5 MINUTES YOU’LL NEVER FORGET

AND MORE GOOD THINGS YOUR COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS DOING FOR YOU.

TUNE AT 7:30–FIOS 45 OR ALTICE CH. 76 OR THE INTERNET