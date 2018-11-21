WP Red Light Cameras in WP Catch 7,000 “Red Light Runners” Since Sept. 1. Half So Far Pay $50 Fine

WPCNR TRAFFICA. From the City of White Plains. November 21, 2018:

The city announced that since its beginning of active enforcement of Red Light Camera intersections in the city at six locations in the downtown, the city has sent out 7,068 violations to motorists since going “red light real” September 1, in an announcement by city officials put out to the media today.

Of those 7,068 violations, half have paid the $50 fine, according to the city. Accidents over the August, September and October period have been reduced from 30 last year during the same period in 2017 to 23 this year. If violators do not pay the violation in 42 days, they are charged an additional $25 added to the $50 original fine.

The totals, the city announced that in September there were 2,600 violations sent out in September; 3,969 in October and 499 through November 7.

WPCNR estimates that at at the average of 2,600 violations a month this city would total 52,550 violations for the year, that if all were paid the Red Light Camera “handle” would result in $2,627,500 in revenues of which a portion is taken by the red light vendor.