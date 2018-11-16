Mayor’s Offices Issues Statement on the Snowstorm Response

In the late afternoon yesterday the National Weather Service upgraded its forecast for our area from a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning. At that time, the temperatures dropped and the NWS raised the predicted snow totals. White Plains received 7.5” of snow. This was a fast moving storm with intense periods of heavy snow falling just in time for the evening rush hour.
White Plains DPW was prepared. All the roads were pre-salted starting at 10:00 AM yesterday. A full complement of trucks (over 70) was out working to clear the roads throughout the storm.
The speed and heavy snow caused back-ups on area highways and bridges, which then exacerbated the already crowded road conditions, impairing the ability of our DPW trucks to get through. The White Plains Department of Public Safety handled numerous accidents and stranded vehicles. Once the roads opened up, the DPW fleet had room to work and cleared the roadways. There were no significant injuries due to accidents.
As of this morning, all White Plains roads have been cleared. Garbage is being collected as usual. All city offices are open and operating normally and the library is open until 6:00 PM today.
We would like to thank our DPW crews and our police and fire departments for their hard work through the night yesterday. These public servants do an amazing job for our city every day, and especially on days like yesterday they never fail to step up and give their all.