Labor LEADERS DISCUSS POST ELECTION ISSUES ON PEOPLE TO HEARD TONIGHT AT 7 ON ALTICE CH.76 AND FIOS CH. 45 AND THE INTERNET

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS

WESTCHESTER LABOR LEADERS

TOM CAREY,

PRESIDENT

WESTCHESTER PUTNAM COUNTIES CENTRAL LABOR BODY

LENORE FRIEDLAENDER

VICE PRESIDENT

SERVICE EMPLOYEES UNION INTERNATIONAL 32BJ

TONIGHT AT 7

VERIZON FIOS CH. 45 AND ALTICE (WHITE PLAINS) CH. 76

OR ANYTIME ON INTERNET AT

www.wpcommunitymedia.orgĀ

ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

DISCUSS

LABOR’S RESPONSE TO NATIONAL PUSHBACK AGAINST UNIONS

LOCAL WESTCHESTER HOSPITAL DIFFERENT CHARGES ON MEDICAL PROCEDURES

LARGE VARIATION IN FEES FOR SAME MEDICAL PROCEDURES OPERATIONS BEHIND STAGGERING MEDICAL COSTS. SHOULD THE CONSUMER “SHOP AROUND”

LABOR STRATEGY FOR KEEPING MEMBERSHIP TO STRESS ADVANTAGES OF BELONGING TO THE UNION.

PLANS FOR DEALING WITH THE SUPREME COURT ARBITRATION RULING IN HANDLING EMPLOYER-INDIVIDUAL SUITS.

EFFORTS TO PROTECT MEMBER IMMIGRANTS FROMĀ EFFECTS OF WASHINGTON POLICIES

APPRENTICESHIPS TO BOLSTER THE TRADE WORKERS’ SHORTAGE

