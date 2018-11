WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT 7:30 PM CH 45 FIOS CH. 76 ALTICE. AND ON www.wpcommunitymedia.org

TONIGHT!

7:30 PM

JOHN BAILEY PETER KATZ JIM BENEROFE

ON

THE LOCAL ELECTIONS

THE NATIONAL ELECTIONS

THE TRUMP ACOSTA BATTLE OF THE PRESS ROOM-4 MINUTES THEY DIDN’T SHOW YOU ON THE NETWORKS–SHOCKING! SAD! RUDE!

LIVE! WHITE PLAINS WEEK GOES THROUGH THE NEWRAMP METERS ON I-287

THE NEW $100 BIKE VIOLATION FINES

THE NEW LOW GREEN ENERGY ELECTRIC RATES GUARANTEED FOR TWO YEARS NOT TO INCREASE!

WINBROOK PREPARES TO START ITS 2ND BUILDING REPLACEMENT

THE 440 HAMILTON AVENUE PILOT AGREEMENT

AND

MORE

7:30 ON ALTICE CH 76 AND COUNTYWIDE ON FIOS CH. 45

AND ON

www.wpcommunitymedia.org