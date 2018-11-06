Greenburgh Reports Deceptive Text Messages Misdirecting Voters to Wrong Polling Places

Some residents have reported that they have received text messages regarding a change of polling locations. Please ignore this information and report to the polling place designated by the Westchester County Board of Elections.

Your correct polling place (which closes at 9 PM) is the same polling place you always vote at. You can click on to this outstanding League of Women Voter’s site:

https://www.vote411.org/ or call the Greenburgh Town Clerk’s office at 989 1501 to confirm your voting place. The 411 site works and should tell you the correct voting location. The following is an e mail I received from a resident (I deleted their names, e mail) containing the troubling text message: