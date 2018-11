TONIGHT AT 8 ON WHITE PLAINS TV’S

PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

YOU’VE GOT

THE FLU

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER

COUNTY COMMISSIONER OF HEALTH

DR. SHERLITA AMLER

TELL

HOW YOU CAN PREPARE FOR THE FLU AND GET A FREE SHOT

WHY YOU CANNOT GET THE FLU FROM A SHOT

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT TO GET YOUR SHOT NOW

(LIKE MR. LATIMER)

PLUS

DR. AMLER DISCUSSES

THE AENOL VIRUS IN NEW JERSEY

THE MEASLES OUTBREAK IN ROCKLAND COUNTY AND WHAT’S BEHIND IT.

AND MOREĀ

TONIGHT AT 8

on www.wpcommunitymedia.org

(Just scroll down to “PEOPLE TO BE HEARD” on the VIDEO WALL.

on television ALTICE CH. 76 IN WHITE PLAINS

AND

VERIZON FIOS CHANNEL 45 ALL ACROSS WESTCHESTER COUNTY