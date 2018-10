A TIMELY REBROADCAST OF JOHN BAILEY’S

INTERVIEW WITH

DAN WELCH OF WESTCHESTER POWER/SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER

ON WHAT’S AHEAD?

WHAT’S COMING THIS FALL?

FOR EXPANSION OF SUSTAINABLE WESTCHESTER COMMUNITIES?

CONSUMER CHOICES?

THE GROWTH OF SOLAR, WIND, WATER POWER

on

www.wpcommunitymedia.org AND www.whiteplainsweek.com (Scroll down to the PEOPLE TO BE HEARD programs, to Dan Welch)