State Releases 2017-18 NEW, IMPROVED, FAIR ELA AND MATH ASSESSMENT SCORES ON NEW ASSESSMENT TESTS. 45% PASS ELA, 44.2% PASS MATH — 5% IMPROVEMENT IN PROFICIENCY IN ENGLISH AND MATH

The State Education Department Wednesday released the results of the 2018 Grades 3-8 English language arts (ELA) and mathematics tests.

In ELA, 45.2 percent of all test takers in grades 3-8 scored at the proficient level (Levels 3 and 4). In math, 44.5 percent of all test takers in grades 3-8 scored at the proficient level.

Due to the State’s new two-session test design and performance standards, the 2018 Grades 3-8 ELA and math results cannot be compared with prior-year results.

The new baseline established this year will enable comparisons with student scores in 2019 and 2020.

% of Students Proficient in Grades 3-8

2017 2018 # of Test Takers Statewide Combined Grades ELA 39.8 45.2 966,661 Statewide Combined Grades Math 40.2 44.5 931,449

“The Regents and I remain focused on educational equity for all children,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said. “That’s why we’re providing students with multiple ways to demonstrate their success in meeting the state’s proficiency standards. And it’s why we’re providing our highly qualified teachers with professional learning opportunities. With this support, New York’s students will benefit from our Next Generation Learning Standards and revised assessments in ways that will improve teaching and learning throughout the state.”

“To close the gaps in student achievement, we need information that identifies where those gaps exist,” State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said. “The State assessments help establish a foundation to identify the grades, schools, and groups of students that need more support. However, it’s important to remember that while test scores provide us with needed information, they’re only one measure of performance, and we must always look at the whole picture. Our state ESSA plan does that by expanding the measures of student and school performance.”

2018 Results

It is important to again note that due to the State’s new two-session test design and performance standards, the 2018 Grades 3-8 ELA and Math results cannot be compared with prior-year results.

The standards review process brought together panels of New York educators from across the State who are certified in each area to establish the performance standards for their grade level. These educators followed a standardized, research-based process to discuss expectations for students in each performance level. They reviewed the actual test questions and made recommendations on the knowledge and skills required of students at each grade level. Once the standards were established, they were applied to individual student tests to make proficiency level determinations.

Big 5 City School Districts

Of the Big 5 city school districts, New York City continues to have the highest percentage of students proficient in both ELA and math, with Yonkers having the second highest in each. In ELA in 2018, New York City exceeded the statewide proficiency rate by 1.5 percent, with 46.7 of students achieving proficiency, compared with 45.2 percent statewide. In math, 42.7 percent of New York City students scored at the proficient level, compared with 44.5 percent statewide.

% of Students Proficient in ELA in Grades 3-8 – Big 5 City School Districts

2017 2018 NYC 40.6 46.7 Buffalo 17.8 23.4 Rochester 7.6 11.4 Syracuse 13.1 15.4 Yonkers 29.6 26.7

% of Students Proficient in Math in Grades 3-8 – Big 5 City School Districts

2017 2018 NYC 37.8 42.7 Buffalo 17.2 21.0 Rochester 7.9 10.7 Syracuse 11.0 13.5 Yonkers 28.3 29.4

Black and Hispanic Students

In 2018, the achievement gap between black and Hispanic students’ proficiency narrowed slightly when compared with their white peers; however, significant gaps persist.

In ELA, the gap between black students and their white peers narrowed by 0.8 percentage points from 2017 to 2018; the gap between Hispanic and white students narrowed by 1.2 percent in that same time.

In math, the gap between black students and their white peers narrowed by 1.1 percentage points from 2017 to 2018; the gap between Hispanic and white students narrowed by 1.0 percent in that same time.

The Board of Regents and the Department continue to focus on gap-closing initiatives, including the expansion of prevention, early warning, and intervention programs through My Brother’s Keeper, implementation of the State’s ESSA plan, and a focus on educating the whole child through social emotional learning, culturally responsive-sustaining education and school climate initiatives.