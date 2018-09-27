FLASH! GEDNEY NEIGHBORS APPEAL LEFKOWITZ FASNY DECISION.

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. By John F Bailey. September 27, 2018:

The Judge Joan Lefkowitz decision in August denying neighbors of the former Ridgeway Country Club, now eyed as a new campus for the French American School of New has been appealed to the New York State Appellate Court.

The appeal was filed Wednesday, and the plaintiffs have six months to perfect the appeal. This may delay movement on the French American School of New York project for possibly a year, considering when the Appellate Court takes up the appeal.