Global Real Estate Summit in NYC October 22

WPCNR REALTY REALITY. From the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. September 10, 2018:

the Global Real Estate Summit NYC will be held on Monday, October 22 at the New York Marriott Marquis in midtown Manhattan. Embracing the theme of “Mapping the Global Future,” the daylong event will feature noted real estate strategist Stefan Swanepoel, along with more than 20 other presenters and panelists.

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) and the Staten Island Board of REALTORS® (SIBOR) will again co-present this event that expects to attract more than 600 international stakeholders from the real estate, development, investment, lending, technology, and legal industries.

The National Association of REALTORS ® (NAR) and the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) are serving as the Platinum Sponsors of the event. Topics include:

· Dealing with foreign nationals when doing business in different international markets and in the U.S.

· Different rules of engagement, cultures, finances, currencies, immigration policies, politics, variable consumer requirements, and much more.

· What will be the best strategies for building cities in this globalized world?

· What will urban life be like in 2030 or 2050?

· What will be the potential risks to Globalization?

“Last year was our first time participating in this event and we were thrilled with the turnout,” said Richard Haggerty, HGAR CEO. “Since that time there’s been a lot of excitement as we continue to grow our Manhattan base of Realtors and we’re looking forward to again providing a wealth of valuable information for all of our members in New York City and the Hudson Valley.”

“The face of real estate is changing in many ways and the globalization of real estate brokerage is playing a significant role in the changing paradigm,” said Sandy Krueger, SIBOR CEO. “This conference and others like it are key to helping real estate professionals to participate and succeed in providing service to this growing segment of the market.”

Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist and SVP Research for NAR and Jessica Edgerton, Executive VP, Operations and Corporate Counsel, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® will also be featured speakers. Panelists will include:Scott Durkin, President and COO, Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Michael Cobb, Chairman and CEO, ECI Development; Leonard Steinberg, Chief Evangelist, Compass; as well as professionals from Brown Harris Stevens Residential Sales, The Jills® Group, Purplebricks, American Homes Group, members of the NYC media and many others.

Additional summit sponsors include a variety of distinguished organizations such as Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Flexmls, GeoData Plus, Dolgetta Law, PLLC, RE/MAX, A.S.A.P. Mortgage Corp, HSBC, Emigrant Mortgage, National Tenant Network, Popular Mortgage, ShowingTime, and Virtual APT.

For tickets, exhibitor or sponsorship registration, or to learn more about 2018 Global Real Estate Summit NYC, log onto http://www.globalrealestatenyc.com, or contact Gary Connolly, HGAR’s director of Multiple Listing Service and Information Systems, at 914- 681-0833, or via email:Gary.Connolly@HGAR.com.