No Bickering over Bridge, Latimer Asks. No Making Political Points Please.

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. Statement from the Westchester County Department of Communications. September 9, 2018:

“The completion of a modern, new bridge across the Hudson is a singular accomplishment that benefits the commuters and the businesses of Westchester County – and it should be celebrated. We now learn additional engineering challenges remain.

This is not the time for anyone to attempt to score political points using this issue; it is a time where we cooperate to safely resolve this situation.

As we prepare to commemorate the sacrifices made on 9/11, we do well to remember the importance of unity and cooperation instead of continuous political conflict.”