In recent years I have complained about postal service problems. The service is not reliable. Earlier this year the US Postal Service responded by hiring a Westchester Postal Service manager who is working very hard – addressing individual problems and getting results for some people. A new Hartsdale postmaster was hired. Have received fewer complaints than I was receiving at the beginning of the year.

But–postal service problems continue. It’s not only a local problem. It’s a national problem. The following are just a few of the complaints I received from residents and businesses in recent days (most are a few days old).

If the Postal Service doesn’t get their act together more and more people will stop using the mail and the Postal Service won’t survive.

We can’t depend on mail delivery for checks, bills, prescriptions. There have been stories in the national media about mail being thrown away.

What should be done?

The US Congress should hold public hearings on the postal service problems and come up with specific recommendations. I believe that the US Postmaster General should visit Greenburgh and Westchester -and hear, first hand, what the complaints are.

Something needs to be done.

Every complaint I receive is not only sent to the Westchester district manager, regional manager but is also sent to the United States Postmaster General, other high ranking officials at the US Postal Service and to our Westchester congressional delegation. I have sent hundreds of complaints to them in recent months.

PAUL FEINER

E MAILS RECEIVED TODAY, YESTERDAY AND THE PAST TEN DAYS (JUST SOME OF THE COMPLAINTS RECEIVED)

I DELETED NAMES OF THOSE WHO SENT COMPLAINT TO ME FROM THIS POSTING

Good Sunday morning Paul.

The problem with mail delivery in Hartsdale is really quite serious and is not improving despite all the hoopla you and Nita Lowey display. It is Labor Day week-end and my grandson’s bus tag and pick up/drop off information from the school (Greenburgh) transportation still has not been delivered.

I spoke yesterday with the director of the transportation department – yes, on a holiday week-end. He told me all bus tags were mailed out in mid-August and many, many people did not receive them – I am one of them.

How am I supposed to put my grandson on his school bus and get to work when I have no information about it. I believe the transportation department that information was mailed. I am very certain it is sitting in a bin in the Hartsdale post office. You really need to get something done about this.