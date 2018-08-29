Congresswoman Lowey Convenes Conference on College Necessity Thursday in Pleasantville. 11 AM

WPCNR FUTURE FORECAST. From Congresswoman Nita Lowey’s Office. August 29, 2018:

Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey and Pace University President Marvin Krislov Convene Roundtable on College Affordability and Accessibility

As Washington debates the reauthorization of the Higher Education Act, local leaders explain what it means for students, parents and education institutions in our area

The Promoting Real Opportunity, Success and Prosperity Through Education Reform (PROSPER) Act is the current legislation being considered in Congress to reauthorize the Higher Education Act. But what does it mean for current and future college students and their parents? The impact of the bill and what families in Westchester, Rockland, and the surrounding area need to know will be discussed. Some of the major changes in the PROSPER Act include:

Elimination of in-school interest subsidy for middle-and-low-income students

A new annual limit on loans for graduate students ($28,500 per year, aggregate limit of $150,000)

A new annual limit on parent loans

Elimination of loan forgiveness

More restrictive loan repayment options

WHO:

Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey, 17th District New York

Marvin Krislov, President, Pace University

Dr. Belinda Miles, President, Westchester Community College

Financial Aid & Enrollment Administrators from:

Westchester Community College, Dominican College, Purchase College, Manhattanville College, Mercy College

College students affected by the legislation

WHAT:

Discussion and analysis of legislation to reauthorize the Higher Education Act with key stakeholders.

WHEN:

Thursday, August 30th

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

WHERE:

Pace University, 861 Bedford Road, Pleasantville, NY

Goldstein Academic Center, Room 100

Campus Entrance #3

