WOMAN’S CLUB OF WHITE PLAINS FUNDRAISER FOR ABBOTT HOUSE SEPTEMBER 28

WPCNR SOUTHEND TIMES. From the Woman’s Club of White Plains. August 16, 2018:

The Woman’s Club of White Plains Foundation is partnering with Westchester restaurants, beverage providers and sponsors to assist Abbott House make the world a better place for children, families and adults. The annual Corks & Forks fundraiser event will take place on Friday September 28th at the CV Rich Mansion in White Plains.

Abbott House is a special place that welcomes and builds lasting foundations of support for children, families and adults with complex needs. The heart of their work is helping human beings recover from deep trauma or intervening to prevent and minimize trauma in the first place. Family comes first at Abbott House. They work hard to reunite families, create new ones and make promising futures a reality so those entrusted to their care feel a sense of belonging rooted in hope and community.

“Along with our restaurants, beverage partners and sponsors, the Woman’s Club is supporting Abbott House to help children in foster care and displaced, struggling families, as well as children and adults with developmental disabilities. Working together we can make a difference in strengthening our community for everyone,” remarked Maryann Martin, President of the Woman’s Club Foundation.

The mission of The Woman’s Club of White Plains is to help the community thrive. Through a variety of activities, The Woman’s Club promotes civic and philanthropic engagement and taps into the passions and experiences of members and the community. We welcome all women who share in our mission of giving back.

During this evening of fun and social impact, restaurant and beverages partners will feature signature dishes and beverages allowing guests to enjoy tastes from: Ambadi * Angelina’s Ristorante * BLT Steak * BonJo Coffee * The Briarcliff Manor * Captain Lawrence Brewing Company * Cathy’s Biscotti * Caperberry Events * Corx Wine & Liquors * Don Coqui * Great American BBQ Company * Haiku Asian Bistro * Lola’s Mexican Kitchen * The Melting Pot * Mulino’s of Westchester * The Olde Stone Mill * RaaSa * Sam’s of Gedney Way * Scarsdale Pastry Center * T & J Restaurant & Pizzeria * The 808 Bistro * Toma Artisanal Bloody Mary Mix * Via Garibaldi * Vino 100 *

Sponsors include Alloy Printing and Marketing Services and studiokat, Kat Nemec graphic design services.

Additional partners and sponsors are welcome. The event is open to all: Tickets are available online at www.womansclubofwhiteplains.org