Governor Cuomo Says New York State Needs to Pass a Roe versus Wade Abortion Law in New York State. Will Sue if Supreme Court Overturns Roe v, Wade

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. From the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. July 11, 2018:

Republicans in the New York State Senate have always said, when pressed for a state abortion statute,:

“Well, we don’t need New York law because we have Roe v. Wade and nobody’s crazy enough to try to roll back Roe v. Wade.”

The exception is the man they nominated for President of the United States who wound up winning the election.

But that was always the answer, you don’t need a New York law. We have Roe v. Wade. Well now we know we’re not guaranteed Roe v. Wade.

And the New York law, does not currently go as far as Roe v. Wade. Roe v. Wade has the protections that we now rely on in New York.

We never passed the New York State law because we relied on Roe v. Wade and everyone assumed it would always be there and because the Republicans wouldn’t pass it, using that as an excuse.

We now need to codify Roe v. Wade, which will actually increase the protections in New York. God forbid they do what they intend to do.

I want to get it done before the Supreme Court does that because I don’t want any gaps in a woman’s right to protection and we have a better legal case when the Supreme Court acts because I will sue when the Supreme Court acts and I want the New York State law in place.