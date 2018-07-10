Assembly Buchwald Hosts Crimes Against Seniors Awareness Programs Wednesday and Friday in Mount Kisco and Chappaqua

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From Assemblyman David Buchwald. July 10, 2018:

Westchester County residents were hit with 10.5 million scam calls in the month of April alone. So I am bringing experts from the Attorney General’s office to Smart Senior Seminars tomorrow (Wednesday) and Friday.

At these events, seniors will learn how to spot scams and protect themselves from thieves operating online, on the phone or even knocking at their door.

If this topic is of interest to you or a loved one, please join us at a Smart Seniors event on Wednesday, July 11, at 1 pm at the Mount Kisco Senior Center (198 Carpenter Avenue) or Friday, July 13, at 1 pm at the Chappaqua Community Center (10 Senter Street). I have previously hosted Smart Senior sessions in White Plains, downtown Harrison and West Harrison.