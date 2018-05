THEĀ NEWS HOME TEAMĀ

BAILEY BENEROFE KATZ

ON

THE LATIMER AIRPORT POLICY

SCHOOL BUDGET PASSING

STORMY WEATHER

THE TAPPAN ZEE BRIDGE FALLACY

LEISURE COURTS

CITY SALES TAX $$ DOWN 11% SINCE 2014

TOM WOLFE DEPARTURE AND THE NEW JOURNALISM

TONIGHT AT 7:30

ACROSS THE COUNTY ON VERIZON FIOS 45

IN WHITE PLAINS ON ALTICE-VERIZON 76

AND ON

www.wpcommunitymedia.org

(Scroll down to the White Plains Week Icon on the Program Wall and punch up the MAY 18 Edition)

later on www.whiteplainsweek.com

and

YOUTUBE