133 customers without power in White Plains after Thunderstorm stampede. 3,172 customers powerless countywide. Con Ed: Restoration by 11 AM

WPCNR THE POWER STORY. May 16, 2018: The angry towering clouds with Frankenstein lightning and cross winds up to 40 miles an hour has left 3,172 Con Edison customers powerless from Yonkers to Yorktown, Bedford to New Rochelle. White Plains currently has 133 customers out. Con Ed’s storm center says restoration is expected by 11 AM, as of 8:30 this morning.

The damage:

Bedford–285 out

Cortlandt-70

Croton-on-Hudson: 51

Eastchester: 89

Harrison: 68

Mamaroneck: 134

Mount Kisco: 94

Mount Vernon: 40

New Castle: 343

New Rochelle: 184

Ossining: 34

Peekskill: 34

Pelham Manor: 26

Rye City: 73

Yonkers: 939

Yorktown: 182