JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS

LENORE FRIEDLAENDER

ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT OF THE SEIU 32BJ UNION

ON

THE FIRING OF 7 UNION WORKERS BY A WHITE PLAINS BUILDING APRIL 2

THE UNION’S “EXPEDITED” LAWSUITS THAT HAVEN’T BEEN EXPEDITED BY THE COURTS YET.

THE VIOLATION OF THE WESTCHESTER COUNTY LABOR LAWS

WHY THE ISSUE IS IMPORTANT

UNION-BUSTING

THE PLIGHT OF THE WORKERS UNEMPLOYED SINCE APRIL 2

THE POLICE TEMPORARILY BLOCKING ENTRANCE TO A PUBLIC BUILDING BE COUNTY LEGISLATORS AND UNION MEMBERS

THE COUNTY POSITION

AND MORE

SEE WHAT COULD HAPPEN TO YOU ON

PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

THE TRI-STATE AREA’S MOST RELEVANT INTERVIEW PROGRAM

8 PM TONIGHT ON WHITE PLAINS TV

FIOS COUNTYWIDE CH. 45

IN WHITE PLAINS ALTICE CABLEVISION CH. 76

AND after 8 on

www.wpcommunity.org

MS. FRIEDLAENDER (in blue) and 2 SEIU Members now without jobs since April 2