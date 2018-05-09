Books,Coffee, Breakfast, Brunch, Lunch, Quick Supper Al Fresco 7:30 AM to Library Closing –Everyday Healthy Cafe –the Latest the Greatest at the White Plains Library.

The Everyday Healthy Cafe Celebrated its Grand Opening today at the 21st Century White Plains Public Library where now coffee, healthy food, and a spacious, affordable cafe is at your service.

Mayor Tom Roach with Denise O. Matthews-Serra, President of the White Plains Library Board of Trustees and Councilwoman Milagros Lecouna about to cut the official opening ribbon.



Brian Kenney, Director of the White Plains Library, impresario of the highly popular with all ages, Library’s HUB (redesign) and the creation of the Everyday Healthy Cafe welcomed about a hundred guests. You can see his remarks at the following link:

Mayor Tom Roach addressed one of the largest openings this reporter has seen telling about the value of the new HUB-CAFE combination and appeal to the youth of the city, and citizens of all ages. The Mayor’s insightful remarks may be seen here on this Link:

Diane Tabakman, President of the White Plains Library foundation thanked the many donors and supporters of the Foundation who donated to the Hub-Cafe project, (shown on the plaque above) and especially the anonymous donor of a million dollars jumpstarting the project.

Ms. Tabakman’s remarks about the support the community has long given to the library and this project may be viewed on this link below:

PETER HERRERO, native of Battle Hill, owner of Sam’s of Gedney Way and the Great American Barbecue Company spoke about the honor of being picked to run the Everyday Healthy Cafe. He shared a story of how the Cafe has already won over one young man who loves the cafe. You can share Mr. Herrero’s story by viewing this link below:

Lots of Space and Books You Can Buy. A great place for a quiet business lunch, rendezvous, that is quiet, after all it is the library

Guests mingled and enjoyed the healthy cuisine

And affordable!

The prices are as small as the type.