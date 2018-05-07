White Plains Library Cafe Grand Opening Wednesday

WPCNR iT’S THE LATEST, IT’S THE GREATEST, IT’S THE LIBRARY From the White Plains Library Foundation. May 7, 2018:

Plenty of libraries offer coffee and snacks. But few public libraries have full-blown cafes, with extensive food and beverage selections. But the White Plains Public Library’s new café—a partnership between the Library and the Everyday Healthy Café—will offer exactly that.

The café is part of the final renovations to the Library’s first floor, which includes the Hub, a library for adults, the new Community Room for meetings and programs, and, of course, the Everyday Healthy Café. The café, which provides outdoor seating on Martine Avenue, also includes the popular Friends Bookstore, a selection of gently used books.

The grand opening for the Everyday Healthy Café, Hub, and Friends Bookstore will be Wednesday, May 9 at 11 a.m.

“When we were planning the Hub six years ago, we spoke with many community groups, and food and coffee always headed the list of requests for a renovated library,” said Library Director Brian Kenney. “We took under-utilized space, and through working with the team from the Everyday Healthy Café transformed it into an inviting and relaxing environment for Library visitors.”

The renovation of the Library’s first floor was a public/private partnership of the White Plains Library Foundation, the City of White Plains, and the State of New York.

“The Everyday Healthy Café is a community partnership expanding the first rate services at the White Plains Library, adding organic coffee and delicious food selections for the public to enjoy,” said Peter Herrero, President of New York Hospitality Group. “Our mission is to bring a five-star guest experience to all patrons visiting this magnificent City building while creating a harmonious atmosphere.”

The White Plains Library Foundation was established in 1995 to supplement the essential support the Library receives from the City of White Plains to strengthen its role as a vital community resource, available to everyone. The Foundation supports initiatives that promote literacy, educational achievement, cultural enrichment, career development, and lifelong learning for all ages. For more information, visit https://foundation.whiteplainslibrary.org/

The Everyday Healthy Café is part of Peter Herrero’s NY Hospitality Group, which includes Sam’s of Gedney Way, Caperberry Events, and The Great American BBQ Co. In addition to the location at the White Plains Library, there are two Everyday Healthy Cafes at the White Plains Hospital.

The White Plains Public Library is a dynamic, civic resource. Its mission is to enable all members of our community to engage in lifelong learning, find inspiration and build citizenship by providing: free and open access to recorded knowledge, personal guidance in its use, and diverse opportunities for cultural exchange and exploration of ideas.