County Executive Promotes Small Business Week at Ossining Coffee & Conversation

WPCNR County Clarion-Ledger. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. May 1, 2018:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer visited First Village Coffee in Ossining today in recognition of National Small Business Week. Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

At First Village Coffee, Latimer was joined by Co-Owner and Operator Luis Corena, Ossining Village Mayor Victoria Gearity, Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg, representatives of the Ossining Chamber Commerce and other small business advocates.

Latimer said: “When you see the restoration of American downtowns, you are seeing it driven by small business. Westchester takes pride in its major corporations, but it’s the small businesses of the County that employee a vast majority of our residents. Somewhere along the line a person like Luis makes a decision to make an investment – and he and his family made an investment here in Ossining. They had an idea for a business that could be successful, that employs individuals and creates a profit. We hope that he, and all others like him, will be successful and know they have a partner in Westchester County Government.”

(Editor’s Note:) Speaking on the air this morning, Mr. Latimer offered a strategy on what downtown small businesses needed to do. On WVOX Radio, 1460 AM, on his regular weekly radio appearance, this morning on the Bob Morrone Good Morning Westchester morning show, Mr. Latimer said it was important that small downtown businesses, connect more with their customers, build reasons for them to keep coming back, improve customer service and promote competitive convenience on line or through deliveries, for example, to compete with online services, and aggressively promote their online presence. He stressed that communities needed to promote the uniqueness of their downtowns to respond to the competition small businesses are facing. He noted restaurants are key components of a successful downtown retail environment.

Gearity said: “We are thrilled to see residents of Ossining recognizing there is an opportunity to open a small business here in our community – and who better than someone who really knows what their neighbors are looking for and what will succeed here.”

First Village Coffee is owned by Luis and Kathryn Corena and serves as a classic, yet unique, coffeehouse and social hub where locals and destination seekers alike enjoy specialty coffee and teas, pastries, art, music, community, and ambience.

