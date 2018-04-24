Shelley Mayer Wins Election to George Latimer’s Senate Seat, Defeating Killian 58% to 42%. Democrat Terry Clements Secures County Board District 11.

SHELLEY MAYER ELECTED STATE SENATOR

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2018. From the Westchester County Board of Elections. April 24, 2018 UPDATED 10:50 PM EDT:

As of 10:15 Tuesday evening, Shelley Mayer the Democratic Assemblywoman has won election to complete the rest of former State Senator George Latimer’s term in the State Senate District 37.

She joins Andrea Stewart-Cousins as White Plains other Senator (District 35).

As of 10:50 P.M., Mayer has 24,238 votes to Julie Killian’s 17,793 votes, the plurality sustaining Ms. Mayer’s 58% to 42% margin with 87% of election districts reporting.

In the other Special Election this evening, the Democratic candidate, Terry Clements holds a 53% to 47% margin in the race to fill former County Legislator James Maisano’s former County Legislative District 11 seat.

Ms. Clements apparent victory barring a surge of Freeman votes would give the Democratic Party 13 seats on the Westchester County Legislature, to 3 seats for Republicans, and 1 Conservative.

Clements currently has 2,481 votes to James Freeman’s 2,163 votes with 91% of the vote counted.

Both Mayer and Clements (if Clements prevails, and she seems headed that way) would have to run again in November to secure their seats.