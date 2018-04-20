13% OF White Plains 3 to 8th Graders Opt Out of ELA Tests

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the White Plains City School District. April 20, 2018:

Less than 10% of Elementary School Children in 3rd to 5th grades opted out of the New York State English Language Arts assessment tests last week administered in the White Plains Elementary Schools.

The opt-out rate was higher in Middle School. A 12% of 6th graders did not take the tests; 19% of 7th Graders opted out; 21% of 8th graders did not take the tests.

The mathematics version of the tests will be administered beginning Tuesday, May 1

In all, 418 of 3,287 3rd to 8th graders were kept out of the tests by parents, a total of 13%, less than the 2017 total of 16%.

Here is the chart breaking the opt-outs by school.