THE WP SCHOOL BUDGET WITH SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS JOSEPH RICCA AND ANN VACCARO-TEICH ON THE INTERNET at YOUTUBE and WHITEPLAINSWEEK.COM

JOHN BAILEY INTERVIEWS

Anne Vaccaro-Teich

Assistant Superintendent for Business

ON THE WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS BUDGET V0TE COMING UP MAY 15.

THE THINKING THAT HELD THE BUDGET INCREASE TO 1.5%

EFFECT ON YOUR TAXES

THE THREE PROPOSALS YOU WILL BE VOTING ON

THE CAPITAL PROJECT EXPENDITURE ALREADY PAID FOR

THE FUNDING OF THE DUAL LANGUAGE PROGRAM GOING FORWARD

THE NEW SECURITY EXPENDITURES

ON PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

