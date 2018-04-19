Comin’ Up at “Westchester’s Go-To-all-About-You Library” –The White Plains Public Library

3D Printing

3D printing is on the rise. Today, it is making an impact on society in different ways, from cheap prosthetic limbs to digitally exported houses. It is a process of making three dimensional solid objects from a digital file, achieved using additive processes whereby an object is created by laying down successive layers of material until the entire object is formed. Each of these layers can be seen as a thinly sliced horizontal cross-section of the eventual object.

In next week’s 3D Printing for Adults class on April 25th at 11:00 a.m., patrons can learn about the world of 3D printing and use free modelling software to create an original design for a physical object to be collected at a later date. It all starts with a virtual blueprint and is only limited by the imagination!

Registration is required for next Wednesday’s class. To register, visit our online calendar or call us at 914-422-1480.