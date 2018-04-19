Comin’ Up at “Westchester’s Go-To-all-About-You Library” –The White Plains Public Library

|
Demystifying Medicare
Are you struggling to navigate our complicated healthcare system for older adults? If so, come and get a handle on Medicare in a user-friendly atmosphere at a presentation by Seniors Speaking Out. It will help those who already have Medicare (seniors and people with disabilities), as well as those soon to be 65, planning their retirement, or assisting relatives and friends with their medical decisions.
The program explains the various parts of Medicare and lays out the costs associated with the medical and drug insurance provided by the government and private companies. Topics will include original Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug plans (Part D), Medigaps (supplemental plans), and cost-saving programs like EPIC that can help seniors with limited resources.
Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is requested at (914) 231-3236.
For more information and other dates of this presentation (mostly in the Fall), please visit http://www.westchesterlibraries.org/westchester-seniors-out-speaking/, or call (914) 231-3260.