Comin’ Up at “Westchester’s Go-To-all-About-You Library” –The White Plains Public Library

Protect Your Data

With data privacy breaches in the news recently, you might be wondering how you can best protect your online data. If so, you’ll want to register for our “Web Literacy: Cookies, Tracks and Data Privacy” session on Friday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m.During this one hour session, you’ll learn how to use tools that show how you’re being tracked and strategies that limit your exposure when you’re online. If you have a laptop, bring it if you can.

To register, call the reference desk at (914) 422-1480 or visit our online calendar.

 

El Día de Los Niños / Children’s Day

El día de los niños/El día de los libros (Children’s Day/Book Day), commonly known as Día, is a celebration every day of children, families, and reading that culminates yearly on April 30. The celebration emphasizes the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds.This year we’ll be celebrating on Wednesday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m. Children in grades K-6 and their families are invited to the Trove for a variety of activities in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

 

Money Smart Week


For this year’s Smart Money Week (April 21-28), we’ll be offering two workshops on demystifying credit reports: one in English and one in Spanish. If you’re struggling to understand your credit score or want to learn strategies to save for a family vacation or a new car, you won’t want to miss these workshops presented by The United Way of Westchester and Putnam.
Desmitificando el crédito
El lunes 23 de abril a las 6:00 p.m.
Conozca cómo el crédito afecta su búsqueda de empleo y cuánto dinero paga por artículos esenciales como vivienda y transporte. Discutiremos estrategias básicas para ayudarlo a mejorar su crédito y ahorrar dinero.Demystifying Credit and Credit Reports
Thursday, April 26 at 11:00 a.m.
Learn how credit affects your job hunting and how much money you pay for essentials like housing and transportation. This workshop will discuss basic strategies to help you improve your credit and save money.

Presented by United Way of Westchester and Putnam for Money Smart Week.

3D Printing

3D printing is on the rise. Today, it is making an impact on society in different ways, from cheap prosthetic limbs to digitally exported houses. It is a process of making three dimensional solid objects from a digital file, achieved using additive processes whereby an object is created by laying down successive layers of material until the entire object is formed. Each of these layers can be seen as a thinly sliced horizontal cross-section of the eventual object.

In next week’s 3D Printing for Adults class on April 25th at 11:00 a.m., patrons can learn about the world of 3D printing and use free modelling software to create an original design for a physical object to be collected at a later date. It all starts with a virtual blueprint and is only limited by the imagination!

Registration is required for next Wednesday’s class. To register, visit our online calendar or call us at 914-422-1480.

Demystifying Medicare

Are you struggling to navigate our complicated healthcare system for older adults? If so, come and get a handle on Medicare in a user-friendly atmosphere at a presentation by Seniors Speaking Out. It will help those who already have Medicare (seniors and people with disabilities), as well as those soon to be 65, planning their retirement, or assisting relatives and friends with their medical decisions.

The program explains the various parts of Medicare and lays out the costs associated with the medical and drug insurance provided by the government and private companies. Topics will include original Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug plans (Part D), Medigaps (supplemental plans), and cost-saving programs like EPIC that can help seniors with limited resources.

Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is requested at (914) 231-3236.

For more information and other dates of this presentation (mostly in the Fall), please visit http://www.westchesterlibraries.org/westchester-seniors-out-speaking/, or call (914) 231-3260.

Have You Heard?

What’s new in our music collection?   A new Jimi Hendrix album, The Weeknd’s surprise new EP, gospel by Snoop Dogg, extra cool David Bowie albums (in time for the exhibit running now through July 15th at the Brooklyn Museum), The Black Panther soundtrack, David Byrne’s first solo album in fourteen years, the latest from hip hop trio Migos featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, and much more.  Check them out!

Both Sides of the Sky Jimi Hendrix
My Dear Melancholy  The Weeknd
CHANGESTWOBOWIE  David Bowie
Bible of Love  Snoop Dogg
Black Panther: The Album Soundtrack
Culture II  Migos
American Utopia David Byrne
Dirty Computer  Janelle Monae
Things Have Changed  Bettye Lavette
Boarding House Reach Jack White
Golden Hour Kacey Musgraves
Love, Simon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

