The Continuum Is On Its Way Big Time. 50% Leased, 38% Occupied In Just 6 Months. Mix of Millenniums and Empty Nesters Filling it Up. The Boom Starts!

55 Bank Street 288 Luxury Residences –Fulfills Former Planning Commissioner Susan Habel’s Mixed Market Dream at its grand opening this morning.

Mayor Tom Roach of White Plains, (3rd from right)Cuts the Opening Day Ribbon with Brian Barry, Senior Vp of LCOR, the developer of the project. To the left of Mr. Barry is Chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators Benjamin Boykin who said “White Plains is on the move” with the opening of this long awaited project.

At far left is the builder of the project, Louis Cappelli who completed the building in two years–His fifth Building accomplishment in the city of this size and complexity. At far right are White Plains Councilmen John Martin and John Kirkpatrick

The Grand Lobby

Tiled Floors, Onxy “gravitas” in every hall

2-Bedroom Rental Apartment .

Studio apartments provide from 523 to 587 square feet with monthly rents pegged at $2,120 to $2,380 a month. 1-Bedrooms range from 710 to 732 square feet with rents starting at $2,680 to $3,020 a month. The Two-Bedroom Rentals give you 1,184 square feet and are priced from $3,845 to $4,220 per month.

The second tower of the project which will be another 16 story tower with 273 residences will break ground early in 2019.

The 288 units in today’s building open have 20% set aside for affordable housing. This was originally proposed by the Joseph Delfino Administration Commissioner of Planning Susan Habel, who sought a mixed income building with a significant 20% pegged at affordable rates. Today that dream became bricks and mortar and success. That project became stalled when the 2008 recession dried up financing availability. Now ten years later it’s real.

Brian Barry, Senior Vice President of LCOR, the developer, said in a statement:

“We are very pleased at the tremendous leasing activity we have experienced over the past several (6) months. Continuum offers an unbeatable combination of luxury residences, full array of top quality amenities and a convenient location that’s only steps from the Metro-North train station. Downtown Whie Plains is undergoing an extraordinary renaissance and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

WHITE PLAINS TRAIN STATION FROM THE 16TH FLOOR OF THE CONTINUUM

To see views from the Penthouse level of this building click on these WPCNR panoramic videos.

