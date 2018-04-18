Public Forums to Turn Tarrytown Road (Route 119) Into a “Complete Street”

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. April 18, 2018:
Dear Route 119 Friends:
We have some ideas to make Route 119 better. Come tell us what you
think!
Flyers for our outreach events have been posted to our website:
https://rt119complete.org/ One flyer in English, another in Spanish.
Please come. And bring your friends and family!
* Thu, 4/26, 6 – 8 pm, Elmsford Village Hall. Public meeting.
* Sun, 5/6. Mobile discussions:
* 8:30 – 10:30 am @ Bagel Emporium, Rt 119 at Rt 9, Tarrytown
* 11:45 – 1:45 @ Bicycle Sundays, in front of County Center
* 3 – 4 @ Greenburgh Public Library
Please feel free to forward this, post it to Facebook, etc, and/or
retweet these:
English: https://twitter.com/rt119complete/status/986278359721226241
Spanish: https://twitter.com/rt119complete/status/986420557754306560
See you there.
–
Route 119 Complete Street Design Plan
https://rt119complete.org/
https://twitter.com/rt119complete