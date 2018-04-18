New Boom, More Close-In Transit Development Ahead at North White Plains Train Station

WPCNR Main Street Journal. News and Comment by John Bailey. April 18, 2018:

The Journal News reports White Plains Planning Commissioner Chris Gomez this morning as proposing a zoning change from 4 to 6 stories, allowing residential apartments in the area around the North White Plains Train Station. The aim, reporter Richard Liebson writes is to open up the area around that train station to more apartments, and stymie commercial/industrial development.

This is interesting because this morning The Continuum, around 12 years in the making is having a grand opening at 11:30 down on 55 Bank Street today. The Continuum, first proposed about 12 years ago in the Delfino administration, is finally opening.

The proposal by Gomez is a continued effort to build up the concentration of apartments, street retail, and pedestrian traffic in the transit hubs in White Plains New York USA.

The White Plains Metro North Train Station, with four city parcels up for development with no information on exactly what the city is looking at for them, and no information on what development firms have applied to be considered for proposals (mixed use, residential, retail and open space).

The North White Plains Station has limited parking and any apartments built alongside it would have to have onsite parking. Gomez, in LIebson’s article, did not indicate how many residential apartments eyed for that North White Plains Train Station area, but did say there were no proposals as yet. I also remains to be seen if an attempt will be made to build apartments on the western side of the tracks taking some of the green space away from the Bronx River Parkway, but I may just be alarmist with that supposition.

Ginsberg Development has already bought and announced acquisition of the Finance Center on Martine Avenue which they propose to renovate to attract upscale.

The concentration on adding residents who can revive the downtown by their money, by clustering residential around train stations that do not have any commercial complexes such as a state of the art convention hotel atop the train station (s) , a sports arena/hotel, theatres, and restaurants that could take advantage of a train access to New York City seems like a lack of vision on the part of Metro North and the City. I mean Metro North is dropping $92 Million on aesthetics to the train station. You could build a hotel/ convention center for just a tad more. (White Plains does not have a New York City Convention Center)

How fast the Continuum fills up will be the first test of the city’s planning dreams.

However, the whole train station development at Hamilton and Main and residential development at North White Plains Train Station will need parking capacity increased substantially. Or, at least a whole lot of Uber, Lyft and Zip Car availability.

If the present scale of residential vision is fulfilled, it will also be very crowded with people and route 119, Main Street, Hamilton, South Lex very crowded.