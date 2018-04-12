Masterworks with Commentary in Between the Notes at Library, April 22

You won’t want to miss pianists Matthew Harrison and Vlada Yaneva who will perform on Sunday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m. in the Library Auditorium. Harrison and Yaneva—who performed here several years ago—have brought Masterwork Conversations to audiences since their inaugural Chopin series in 2010.

Their performances have taken them from stages in Europe to Carnegie Hall to the airwaves of WQXR. This open conversation recital format has brought new musical insight and enjoyment to audiences of every age and experience. In 2015, they released their debut CD, The Imagination of the Folk.

Their program on the 22nd is called “A Night in the Garden of Spain” and will feature a selection of Spanish composers, including Manuel de Falla, as well as composers such as Ravel and Debussy who were inspired by Spain. Join us for what will certainly be a delightful musical siesta.

“A Night in the Garden of Spain” is supported by the Friends of the White Plains Library.