200 Gather at Garden of Remembrance on Yom Hashoah Holocaust Commemoration

Rememberers gathered at the Garden of Remembrance today in tribute and commemoration of the 6 million who died in the Holocaust from 1933 to 1945 under Nazi Germany in vicious acts of violence and in deliberate premedidated extermination/concentration camps in Europe.

Holocaust Survivor Agnes Vertes noted that fewer and fewer survivors of the Holocaust remain with us each year, closing her talk charging those in attendance it is their mission to never forget the Holocaust and to always remember it.

The remembrance program was highlighted by a procession of rescued Torahs, such as the one shown in the center of this picture above, as its bearer left the ceremony.

At the closing of the somber ceremony, Cantor Leslie Friedlander and Fredda Mendelson of Kol Hazzanim-The Cantors of Westchester performed the following evocative, haunting close. WPCNR shares it with you on this link:

