PEEKSKILL’S CATHEDRAL : 1909 LANDMARK ASSUMES DIVINE NEW LOOK

WPCNR ROADTRIP. By John F. Bailey. February 4, 2018:

On a very cold day yesterday in Peekskill, New York USA, I dropped in to the Church of the Assumption, a cavernous landmark that was completed in 1909, my son and I often go in there because of the art and presence of peace and the 109 years of its history.

I was awed by the amazing new renovation the Church has just completed. Started 3 weeks ago, they have made the old lady of compassion welcoming, warm and classic, enhancing its classic look with new interior makeover, so seamless that it is charming every one I spoke with who were coming in on their own to see the quiet inspiration of brightness and spiritual respect. The new look speaks for itself.

This the new nave today with new painting and ceiling over the altar, stone interior walls hgihlighting alcoves desplay stautarty and highlights it striking stone 12 bas relief stations of the cross. the refreshing pastel transformation of the walls focuses the natural sunlight streaming through splendid stained glass windows The whole “look” welcomes you in with a warmth that cannot be described only felt.

Compare today’s nave with how the old nave looked three years ago in 2015

Here are some other angles of this wonderful achievement showcasing with respect the tradition of the cathedral’s past:

The Facade of The Church of the Assumption