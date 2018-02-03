WHERE TO GO TO GET A FLU SHOT

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER From County Chair of the Board of Legislators Benjamin Boykin, 5th District February 3, 2018:
Still Need A Flu Shot? Use The Vaccine Finder For A Pharmacy Near You That Can Provide The Vaccine.
With flu widespread throughout the state and nation, Westchester County urges others who havent already done so to get themselves and their children vaccinated.
To help combat further spread of the flu this season, Governor Cuomo has signed an Executive Order that allows licensed pharmacists to administer flu vaccine to children between the ages of 2 and 18 years old. Pharmacists are preparing their operations to support the Governor’s Executive Order to assist with containing the spread of flu in this vulnerable population. You can use this Vaccine Finder link to find a pharmacy near you that provides flu vaccine.
Each year in the U.S., more than 200,000 people are hospitalized with flu complications. People most at risk for complications from the flu include pregnant women, adults age 50 and older, children under the age of five and their caregivers, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and anyone who has certain underlying medical conditions.
Help prevent the spread of the flu by following the Four “C”s.
Where can I go to get a flu vaccine?
Flu vaccine is available during flu season, while supplies last, at Westchester County Health Department Clinics. Call (914) 995-5800 for an appointment. Residents can also check with their health care provider or a local pharmacy chain.
Also, you can try one of the local neighborhood health centers listed below. Be sure to call ahead to find out if they have vaccine in stock.
What do I need to know about the flu vaccine?
And flu shots are especially recommended for:
While the flu shot is a good idea for most people, you should always check with your health care provider first, especially if you have a severe allergy to chicken eggs, have had a severe reaction to a flu vaccine or have developed Guillain-Barre syndrome within six weeks of getting a flu vaccine. Anyone with a moderate to severe illness with a fever should wait until they have recovered to get vaccinated.
