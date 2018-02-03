WHERE TO GO TO GET A FLU SHOT

Still Need A Flu Shot? Use The Vaccine Finder For A Pharmacy Near You That Can Provide The Vaccine. With flu widespread throughout the state and nation, Westchester County urges others who havent already done so to get themselves and their children vaccinated. To help combat further spread of the flu this season, Governor Cuomo has signed an Executive Order that allows licensed pharmacists to administer flu vaccine to children between the ages of 2 and 18 years old. Pharmacists are preparing their operations to support the Governor’s Executive Order to assist with containing the spread of flu in this vulnerable population. You can use this Vaccine Finder link to find a pharmacy near you that provides flu vaccine. Each year in the U.S., more than 200,000 people are hospitalized with flu complications. People most at risk for complications from the flu include pregnant women, adults age 50 and older, children under the age of five and their caregivers, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and anyone who has certain underlying medical conditions. Help prevent the spread of the flu by following the Four “C”s. Contact : Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you are sick, keep your distance from others to prevent them from getting sick. Equally important is avoiding contact with your eyes, nose and mouth since the virus spreads by entering the mucous membranes in these areas.

Contain : If you are sick, stay home from work, school and public areas. If you had a fever, stay home until 24 hours after your fever subsides to avoid spreading your germs.

Cover : To prevent spreading the flu, cough or sneeze into your elbow or cover your nose and mouth with a tissue. Since you may be contagious even before you realize you are sick, it is important to make this habit routine.

Clean: Clean your hands in warm soapy water often. Hand washing is one of the most effective, yet overlooked ways of preventing the spread of illness. Also, be sure to clean surfaces you touch frequently, such as doorknobs, water faucets, refrigerator handles and telephones. Where can I go to get a flu vaccine? Flu vaccine is available during flu season, while supplies last, at Westchester County Health Department Clinics. Call (914) 995-5800 for an appointment. Residents can also check with their health care provider or a local pharmacy chain. Also, you can try one of the local neighborhood health centers listed below. Be sure to call ahead to find out if they have vaccine in stock. Neighborhood Health CentersMount Vernon Neighborhood

Health Center

107 West Fourth St.,

Mount Vernon, NY 10550

Phone: (914) 699-7200 Yonkers Community

Health Center

30 South Broadway,

Yonkers, NY 10701

Phone: (914) 968-4898 Greenburgh Neighborhood

Health Center

295 Knollwood Rd.

Greenburgh, NY 10607

Phone: (914) 989-7600 Hudson River HealthCarePeekskill Health Center

1037 Main St.

Peekskill, NY 10566

Phone: (914) 734-8800 Yonkers – Park Care

2 Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10703

Phone: (914)964-7862 Yonkers – Valentine Lane

503 South Broadway

Yonkers, NY 10705

Phone: (914)965-9771 Open Door Family Medical CentersMt. Kisco Open Door

30 West Main St.

Mt. Kisco, New York 10549

Phone: (914) 666-3272 Ossining Open Door

165 Main St.

Ossining, NY 10562

Phone: (914) 941-1263 Port Chester Open Door

5 Grace Church St.

Port Chester, NY 10573

Phone: (914) 937-8899 Sleepy Hollow Open Door

80 Beekman Ave.

Sleepy Hollow, NY 10591

Phone: (914) 631-4141 What do I need to know about the flu vaccine?

Its recommended for everyone six months of age and older, according to the the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). And flu shots are especially recommended for: Pregnant women

Children age five and under

People age 50 and older

People with certain chronic medical conditions

People who live in nursing homes and long-term care facilities

Health care workers or others who care for those at high risk for flu complications While the flu shot is a good idea for most people, you should always check with your health care provider first, especially if you have a severe allergy to chicken eggs, have had a severe reaction to a flu vaccine or have developed Guillain-Barre syndrome within six weeks of getting a flu vaccine. Anyone with a moderate to severe illness with a fever should wait until they have recovered to get vaccinated.