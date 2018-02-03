WHERE TO GO TO GET A FLU SHOT

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER From County Chair of the Board of Legislators Benjamin Boykin, 5th District February 3, 2018:

Still Need A Flu Shot? Use The Vaccine Finder For A Pharmacy Near You That Can Provide The Vaccine.

Your best defense against the flu is the flu vaccine

With flu widespread throughout the state and nation, Westchester County urges others who havent already done so to get themselves and their children vaccinated.

To help combat further spread of the flu this season, Governor Cuomo has signed an Executive Order that allows licensed pharmacists to administer flu vaccine to children between the ages of 2 and 18 years old. Pharmacists are preparing their operations to support the Governor’s Executive Order to assist with containing the spread of flu in this vulnerable population. You can use this Vaccine Finder link to find a pharmacy near you that provides flu vaccine.

Each year in the U.S., more than 200,000 people are hospitalized with flu complications. People most at risk for complications from the flu include pregnant women, adults age 50 and older, children under the age of five and their caregivers, residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and anyone who has certain underlying medical conditions.

Help prevent the spread of the flu by following the Four “C”s.

  • Contact: Avoid close contact with people who are sick. If you are sick, keep your distance from others to prevent them from getting sick. Equally important is avoiding contact with your eyes, nose and mouth since the virus spreads by entering the mucous membranes in these areas.
  • Contain: If you are sick, stay home from work, school and public areas. If you had a fever, stay home until 24 hours after your fever subsides to avoid spreading your germs.
  • Cover: To prevent spreading the flu, cough or sneeze into your elbow or cover your nose and mouth with a tissue. Since you may be contagious even before you realize you are sick, it is important to make this habit routine.
  • Clean: Clean your hands in warm soapy water often. Hand washing is one of the most effective, yet overlooked ways of preventing the spread of illness. Also, be sure to clean surfaces you touch frequently, such as doorknobs, water faucets, refrigerator handles and telephones.

Where can I go to get a flu vaccine?

Flu vaccine is available during flu season, while supplies last, at Westchester County Health Department Clinics. Call (914) 995-5800 for an appointment. Residents can also check with their health care provider or a local pharmacy chain.

Also, you can try one of the local neighborhood health centers listed below. Be sure to call ahead to find out if they have vaccine in stock.

Neighborhood Health CentersMount Vernon Neighborhood
Health Center
107 West Fourth St.,
Mount Vernon, NY 10550
Phone: (914) 699-7200

Yonkers Community
Health Center
30 South Broadway,
Yonkers, NY 10701
Phone: (914) 968-4898

Greenburgh Neighborhood
Health Center
295 Knollwood Rd.
Greenburgh, NY 10607
Phone: (914) 989-7600

 Hudson River HealthCarePeekskill Health Center
1037 Main St.
Peekskill, NY 10566
Phone: (914) 734-8800

Yonkers – Park Care
2 Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10703
Phone: (914)964-7862

Yonkers – Valentine Lane
503 South Broadway
Yonkers, NY 10705
Phone: (914)965-9771

 Open Door Family Medical CentersMt. Kisco Open Door
30 West Main St.
Mt. Kisco, New York 10549
Phone: (914) 666-3272

Ossining Open Door
165 Main St.
Ossining, NY  10562
Phone: (914) 941-1263

Port Chester Open Door
5 Grace Church St.
Port Chester, NY  10573
Phone: (914) 937-8899

Sleepy Hollow Open Door
80 Beekman Ave.
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
Phone: (914) 631-4141

What do I need to know about the flu vaccine?
Its recommended for everyone six months of age and older, according to the the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

And flu shots are especially recommended for:

  • Pregnant women
  • Children age five and under
  • People age 50 and older
  • People with certain chronic medical conditions
  • People who live in nursing homes and long-term care facilities
  • Health care workers or others who care for those at high risk for flu complications

While the flu shot is a good idea for most people, you should always check with your health care provider first, especially if you have a severe allergy to chicken eggs, have had a severe reaction to a flu vaccine or have developed Guillain-Barre syndrome within six weeks of getting a flu vaccine. Anyone with a moderate to severe illness with a fever should wait until they have recovered to get vaccinated.

