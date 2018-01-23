Number of Unemployed declined in Hudson Valley in Dec. Higher than Last Year’s December

WPCNR WESTCHESTERNOMICS. From the Department of Labor. January 23, 2018

The December 2017 unemployment rate for the Hudson Valley Region is 4.3 percent. That is down from 4.5 percent in November 2017 and up from 4.1 percent in December 2016.

In December 2017, there were 48,500 unemployed in the region, down from 51,500 in November 2017 and up from 44,900 in December 2016.

Year-over-year in December 2017, labor force increased by 15,200 or 1.4 percent, to 1,119,600.

The Hudson Valley Region’s December unemployment rate at 4.3 percent is ranked third among the 10 Labor Market Regions in New York State, trailing the New York City Region (3.9 percent) and the Long Island Region (4.2 percent).

New York City Region 3.9 percent Long Island Region 4.2 percent Hudson Valley Region 4.3 percent Capital Region 4.4 percent Finger Lakes Region 5.1 percent Central New York Region 5.2 percent Southern Tier Region 5.4 percent Mohawk Valley Region 5.5 percent Western New York Region 5.6 percent North Country Region 6.5 percent

Among the 7 counties in the region, the lowest unemployment rates in December 2017 were recorded in Dutchess County and Putnam County – both came in at 4.1 percent.