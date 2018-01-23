Number of Unemployed declined in Hudson Valley in Dec. Higher than Last Year’s December

WPCNR WESTCHESTERNOMICS. From the Department of Labor. January 23, 2018
The December 2017 unemployment rate for the Hudson Valley Region is 4.3 percent. That is down from 4.5 percent in November 2017 and up from 4.1 percent in December 2016.
In December 2017, there were 48,500 unemployed in the region, down from 51,500 in November 2017 and up from 44,900 in December 2016.
Year-over-year in December 2017, labor force increased by 15,200 or 1.4 percent, to 1,119,600.
The Hudson Valley Region’s December unemployment rate at 4.3 percent is ranked third among the 10 Labor Market Regions in New York State, trailing the New York City Region (3.9 percent) and the Long Island Region (4.2 percent).
- New York City Region 3.9 percent
- Long Island Region 4.2 percent
- Hudson Valley Region 4.3 percent
- Capital Region 4.4 percent
- Finger Lakes Region 5.1 percent
- Central New York Region 5.2 percent
- Southern Tier Region 5.4 percent
- Mohawk Valley Region 5.5 percent
- Western New York Region 5.6 percent
- North Country Region 6.5 percent
Among the 7 counties in the region, the lowest unemployment rates in December 2017 were recorded in Dutchess County and Putnam County – both came in at 4.1 percent.
- Dutchess County 4.1 percent
- Putnam County 4.1 percent
- Rockland County 4.2 percent
- Ulster County 4.4 percent
- Orange County 4.4 percent
- Westchester County 4.4 percent
- Sullivan County 5.3 percent