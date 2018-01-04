Mike Spano Bails Out of the State Senate District 37 Race: Yonkers Tribune

WPCNR ALBANY ROUNDS. JANUARY 4, 2018:

Hezi Aris of The Yonkers Tribune reports this evening that Mike Spano, Mayor of Yonkers, has bailed out of the race to be appointed to former State Senator and now County Executive George Latimer’, vacant Senate seat. Read Hezi’s exclusive at

http://www.yonkerstribune.com/?p=38989

Mr. Aris says that Assemblywoman Shelley Meyer of District 90 is the front runner for the Democratic County Committee choice to replace Latimer.

This still leaves, should this come pass with White Plains the most stable city in the county, being represented by two Senators, one from Yonkers, the other from Greenbergh