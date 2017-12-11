COUNTY EXECUTIVE ASTORINO VOWS HE WILL VETO THE BUDGET PASSED BY THE COUNTY LEGISLATURE

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Office of Communications. December 11, 2017:

Late this afternoon, after the County Legislature had voted 12-5 to approve an expanded budget 2% over and above what County Executive Robert Astorino had submitted, adding job positions and 31 persons to the county payroll and increasing funding of community service organizations, the County Executive issued this statement:

“There’s no reason to raise property taxes on the already overburdened residents and businesses of Westchester. I proposed a budget that was balanced and provided sufficient revenues for county services. For that reason, I will veto the budget and its tax increase approved by the Board of Legislators.”

The Legislature margin of 12-5 must hold if the legislature is to override the promised Astorino veto. All nine Democrats voted for the budget and three Republicans, David Tubiolo, David Gelfarb and James Maisano also voted for the budget. Any one of the Republicans could change their mind, and reestablish the Astorino budget.

David Gelfarb, a Republican, was not reelected in the November election, having been defeated by Nancy Barr. He would be the most likely to change his vote. Mr Maisano could also change his vote. Mr. Tubiolo could, too.