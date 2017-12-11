LATIMER “TRANSITION TEAM” ANNOUNCES PUBLIC HEARINGS SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT ON WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE IN THE COUNTY BUDGET MOVING AHEAD

Following organizational meetings held as part of his Transition Team planning, County Executive-elect George Latimer (D-Rye) has announced the public hearing schedule for each of the six subcommittees.

These hearings are another step in ensuring input from residents and stakeholders in Westchester, Latimer said. They are a crucial step in my transition  gathering information that will be utilized so that we all move Westchester forward together, he added.

Committee Meeting Date/Time Location* Criminal Justice 12-13-17 – 6:00 pm White Plains Library Health and Mental Health 12-13-17 – 7:00 pm Yonkers Riverfront Library Social Services and Human Rights 12-14-17 – 6:00 pm White Plains Library Administrative Services 12-18-17 – 6:00 pm Mamaroneck Library Economic Development 12-19-17 – 6:00 pm Mt. Kisco Public Library Operational Services 12-19-17  7:00 pm White Plains Library

The hearings are open to the public. Speakers at these hearing will be limited to three minutes apiece. Written comments can be submitted directly to the committees, by e-mailing them to LatimerTransition2017@gmail.com, in lieu of appearing at the hearings.

The Transition Team, led by County Legislator Ken Jenkins and former County Legislator and Pleasantville Mayor John Nonna, will utilize the information gathered from these hearings to help County Executive-elect Latimer chart a plan moving forward.

The transition process is expected to continue into January.