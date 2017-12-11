LATIMER “TRANSITION TEAM” ANNOUNCES PUBLIC HEARINGS SEEKING PUBLIC INPUT ON WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE IN THE COUNTY BUDGET MOVING AHEAD

Following organizational meetings held as part of his Transition Team planning, County Executive-elect George Latimer (D-Rye) has announced the public hearing schedule for each of the six subcommittees.
These hearings are another step in ensuring input from residents and stakeholders in Westchester, Latimer said. They are a crucial step in my transition gathering information that will be utilized so that we all move Westchester forward together, he added.
|Committee
|Meeting Date/Time
|Location*
|Criminal Justice
|12-13-17 – 6:00 pm
|White Plains Library
|Health and Mental Health
|12-13-17 – 7:00 pm
|Yonkers Riverfront Library
|Social Services and Human Rights
|12-14-17 – 6:00 pm
|White Plains Library
|Administrative Services
|12-18-17 – 6:00 pm
|Mamaroneck Library
|Economic Development
|12-19-17 – 6:00 pm
|Mt. Kisco Public Library
|Operational Services
|12-19-17 7:00 pm
|White Plains Library
The hearings are open to the public. Speakers at these hearing will be limited to three minutes apiece. Written comments can be submitted directly to the committees, by e-mailing them to LatimerTransition2017@gmail.com, in lieu of appearing at the hearings.
The Transition Team, led by County Legislator Ken Jenkins and former County Legislator and Pleasantville Mayor John Nonna, will utilize the information gathered from these hearings to help County Executive-elect Latimer chart a plan moving forward.
The transition process is expected to continue into January.