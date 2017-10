TONIGHT YOU’VE GOT STATE SENATOR GEORGE LATIMER

An all-new PEOPLE TO BE HEARD EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW RECORDED TODAY WITH COUNTY EXECUTIVE CANDIDATE

SENATOR GEORGE LATIMER

has been posted at youtube

WORLDWIDE

…and White Plains Week —

PEOPLE TO BE HEARD

THE MOST RELEVANT INTERVIEW PROGRAM IN THE METROPOLITAN AREA

JOHN BAILEY, PETER KATZ AND JIM BENEROFE

ASK THE HARD QUESTIONS NO ONE ELSE IS ASKING

OF

GEORGE LATIMER 10 DAYS FROM ELECTION DAY

ON

THE AIRPORT

PERSONAL ATTACKS

PLAYLAND

WILL HE RAISE TAXES?

WILL HE INCREASE THE COUNTY BUDGET?

HOW WILL HE HANDLE COUNTY FINANCES

FIGHTING THE TRUMPING OF WESTCHESTER COUNTY

LATIMER TELLS YOU HOW HE WILL CHANGE COUNTY GOVERNMENT AND PREPARE IT FOR THE CRISIS AHEAD

By special arrangement with White Plains Television, White Plains Week is pleased we can bring you this interview now on the internet. Robert Astorino, Mr. Latimer’s opponent declined to be interviewed on this program.