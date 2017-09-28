George Latimer Receives Endorsements of Women’s Rights Advocacy Groups for County Executive.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. From the Latimer Campaign. September 27, 2017:

On the steps of Westchester County Center, three major women’s organizations, WCLA PAC, National Institute for Reproductive Health Action Fund PAC, and NOW-Westchester announced their endorsement of George Latimer (D) for Westchester County Executive.

Joined by a cheering crowd of supporters and local leaders, Latimer made clear what was at stake in November’s elections.

“Make no mistake, Westchester is the front line of Donald Trump and Rob Astorino’s war on our values,” said Latimer. “Women’s rights, from reproductive health care to equal pay, are under attack in Trump’s Washington, and we can’t afford any local leaders who don’t take human rights seriously. I am honored to stand with WCLA, NIRH, and NOW, and their endorsements will help us guarantee that all Westchester women have equal economic opportunity and safe access to reproductive healthcare.”

“We’re proud to endorse George Latimer for County Executive. Rob Astorino showed us his true colors when he accepted donations from a man who joked about contraception. Astorino vetoed legislation to protect women’s access to health care; George will sign it. Rob Astorino stands with Donald Trump, a man who brags about sexual assault, coddles bigots, and suggests that the right to an abortion is a ‘straw man’ to distract from real issues; George Latimer fights for decency, justice and equal rights every single day. We stand with George Latimer because we know he always stands with us,” said Catherine Lederer-Plaskett, Director of WCLA PAC.

“The National Institute for Reproductive Health Action Fund PAC is proud to endorse George Latimer for Westchester County Executive. George has been a champion for the Reproductive Health Act and the Comprehensive Contraception Coverage Act. At a time when our fundamental rights are under attack at the federal level, Westchester needs and deserves a County Executive that won’t play political games with our access to reproductive healthcare,” said Andrea Miller, President of the National Institute for Reproductive Health Action Fund PAC

“Whether it’s access to reproductive health centers, affordable childcare, closing the gender pay gap, or immigration protection; Westchester women can’t afford the backwards views and policies of Rob Astorino. It’s time for a County Executive who prioritizes the needs of Westchester women,” said Elizabeth Galani Zimmerman, Co-Chair of NOW-Westchester.

Latimer will be running on the Democratic, Independent, Working Families, Womens Equality, and Reform Party lines in the November 7th General Election.