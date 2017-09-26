COUNTY EXECUTIVE ROB ASTORINO, WESTCHESTER AND AMAZON–PERFECT TOGETHER. County Executive & County Ready Proposal for Amazon HQ by October 19. Westchester Has All They Want He Says.

Mr. Astorino noted that the county has two vacant office complexes in Somers, consisting of 1.5 Million square footage between the two complexes which are conveniently adjacent to each other,according to Somers Town Supervisor Rick Morrissey, who characterized them as “move-in” ready.

Bill Mooney addressing the media contingent said White Plains was another area with 2 million square footage of office space vacant along both sides of Interstate 287. Other cities mentioned as possibilities other than Scarsdale and White Plains for Amazon selection were New Rochelle, Mount Vernon and Yonkers.

Ned McCormack, Communications Director for Westchester County told WPCNR the county had first heard of the Amazon opportunity two weeks ago when it was first announced, and immediately assembled a team to respond to the proposal with Westchester County possibilities.

Asked by WPCNR if Governor Andrew Cuomo was favorable to the plan for relocating Amazon in Westchester, Astorino said the county was working with the state on the county proposal, but that he, Astorino had not spoken to the Governor about it yet.

George Oros, the Director of Economic Development introduced the vast team of persons working on the proposal.