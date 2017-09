IN A SPECIAL PEOPLE TO BE HEARD 7:30 PM SATURDAY NIGHT– SERVICE EMPLOYEES INTERNATIONAL UNION V.P, MAKES CASE FOR THE COUNTY LEGISLATURE OVERRIDE VOTE

SATURDAY NIGHT, 7:30

EXCLUSIVE!

A SPECIAL PEOPLE TO BE HEARD ON WHITE PLAINS TV

SHIRLEY ALDEBOL

VICE PRESIDENT, SECURITY

TRI STATE SERVICE EMPLOYEES INTERNATIONAL UNION 32BJ

On

www.communitymedia.org

OR FIOS CHANNEL 45 COUNTYWIDE AND WHITE PLAINS ALTICE CABLEVISION, CHANNEL 76

ON

THE IMPACT OF THE ROBERT ASTORINO EXECUTIVE ORDER ON THE IMMIGRANT PROTECTION ACT

WHY IT DOES NOT PROTECT THE IMMIGRANT COMMUNITY

THE TACTICS ICE IS USING ON LEGAL IMMIGRANTS, MEMBERS OF HER UNION NOW.

DETENTION WITHOUT DUE PROCESS

HER SOLUTION TO THE ILLEGAL RESIDENT CRISIS

WHAT SEIU WILL PURSUE IF OVERRIDE IS NOT PASSED.