JOHN BAILEY AND JIM BENEROFE

INTERVIEW

BRIAN KENNEY

LIBRARY DIRECTOR

AND

NANCY RUBINI

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY FOUNDATION

ON

THE HUB

ADDITION TO THE LIBRARY

AND

THE OCTOBER 21 LIBRARY FOUNDATION GALA

TONIGHT AT 8

VERIZON FIOS CH. 45 COUNTYWIDE

AND ON WHITE PLAINS TV

ALTICE-CABLEVISION CHANNEL 76

And you may see it on

www.wpcommunitymedia.org