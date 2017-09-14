Mayor Tom Roach Thanks Democrats for their Support in the City Democratic Primary.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. From the Tom Roach Campaign. September 14, 2017:

“I am humbled by the vote of confidence my fellow Democrats have given me,” said Mayor Tom Roach. “White Plains is a beautiful, diverse, and progressive place to live. We are one city. We have shown that when we row together great things can be accomplished. I look forward to working with all of you to make White Plains the best it can be.”

Mayor Tom Roach was overwhelmingly re-nominated by White Plains Democratic Voters last night, defeating a challenge by sitting Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona by a total of 73%-27%. With almost all votes counted, Roach had a more than 1800 vote lead over his opponent.