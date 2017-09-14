Mayor Tom Roach Thanks Democrats for their Support in the City Democratic Primary.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. From the Tom Roach Campaign. September 14, 2017:
Roach won big in virtually every region of the city, carrying all but two of the 46 Election Districts in White Plains.
In addition, Tom’s Council Slate all won the Democratic Party nomination. Councilmembers John Martin and John Kirkpatrick were easily re-nominated, and first time candidate Justin Brasch was nominated with a clear, 10% margin over the fourth place finisher. All three were running as part of Mayor Roach and the Democratic Party’s endorsed slate.
Mayor Roach will face Ms. Lecuona again in the general election on the Republican and Conservative lines. The Council candidates will face-off against a combination of five candidates across a number of ballot lines. Mayor Roach and his slate will also be the Independence Party candidates in the general election, and Mayor Roach will be the Working Families Party candidate as well.