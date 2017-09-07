WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2017. September 7, 2017:

Citizens of White Plains interested in meeting the candidates contending for Mayor and Common Council in the Democratic Primary in the city next Tuesday, , may meet them all live and in person from 7 to 10 PM this evening in a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of White Plains at Rochambeau School, 228 Fisher Avenue. All community members are welcome to attend the forum. Doors open at 6:30. Questions will not be allowed from the floor, but attendees can write questions for consideration to be asked by the panel.

At 8 PM on White Plains Television, the hosts of PEOPLE TO BE HEARD present two half-hour interviews with both Mayoral candidates: Mayor Thomas Roach and his challenger in the primary (and in the November election), Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona. The interviews will be seen back to back beginning at 8 PM and also viewable on the White Plains Community Media website at www.wpcommunitymedia.org